Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 1,162,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,087,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.

About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

