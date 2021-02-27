Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Trading Down 6.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s share price was down 6.6% on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 1,162,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,087,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.
The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.70.
About Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
