Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNK opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.