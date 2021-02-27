Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.73-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.Clarivate also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.73-0.79 EPS.

Clarivate stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,377,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,881. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. Clarivate’s revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.