Coinlancer (CL) Price Hits $0.0226 on Exchanges

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded up 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $98,975.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coinlancer has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.76 or 0.00722794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00028615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00034813 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00059161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

