Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €41.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.40 ($48.71) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SGO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.69 ($52.58).

EPA SGO opened at €44.42 ($52.26) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.02. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a fifty-two week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

