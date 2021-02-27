Comparing Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paycom Software and Tenable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 7 8 0 2.53 Tenable 0 1 12 0 2.92

Paycom Software currently has a consensus target price of $406.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.72%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.89%. Given Tenable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tenable is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 20.21% 26.72% 6.81% Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.2% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Tenable shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Tenable shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycom Software and Tenable’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $737.67 million 30.54 $180.58 million $2.86 130.85 Tenable $354.59 million 12.00 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -47.02

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paycom Software beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom pay, expense management, mileage tracker/fixed and variable rates, garnishment management, and GL concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, and Paycom learning and course content, as well as my analytics, which offer employment predictor reporting. In addition, the company's HCM solution offers HR management applications comprising manager on-the-go that gives supervisors and managers the ability to perform a variety of tasks, such as approving time-off requests and expense reimbursements; direct data exchange; ask here, a tool for direct line of communication to ask work-related questions; document and checklist; government and compliance; benefits administration/benefits to carrier; COBRA administration; personnel action forms; surveys; and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

