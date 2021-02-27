Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.25 Million

Analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report sales of $289.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the lowest is $283.00 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $225.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist cut Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.71. 2,348,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,227. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

