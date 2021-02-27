CONTRACOIN Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $17.06 million and $96,462.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00074873 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000200 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00012278 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 64.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00218214 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015389 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,352,472 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

