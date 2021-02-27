Convatec Group (LON:CTEC) Trading 0.1% Higher

Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193.80 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.49). 2,374,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,659,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.40 ($2.49).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 206 ($2.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 157.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 195.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

