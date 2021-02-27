CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,019 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $106,750.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $399,062.40.
Shares of CRVL opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77.
CorVel Company Profile
CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.
Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.