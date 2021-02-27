CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss Sells 1,019 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total transaction of $106,750.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Yoss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Jennifer Yoss sold 3,779 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $399,062.40.

Shares of CRVL opened at $101.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $93.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

