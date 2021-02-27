Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.23 ($68.51).

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro stock opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €57.03 and a 200-day moving average of €47.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.82. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €61.60 ($72.47).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.