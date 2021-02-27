CQS Natural Resources G&I (LON:CYN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $146.00

Shares of CQS Natural Resources G&I plc (LON:CYN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 146 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89), with a volume of 754956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.75 ($1.88).

The firm has a market cap of £95.65 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 132.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Get CQS Natural Resources G&I alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a GBX 1.26 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.94%. CQS Natural Resources G&I’s payout ratio is currently -0.28%.

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources G&I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.