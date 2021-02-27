Cryoport (CYRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Cryoport to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $59.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

