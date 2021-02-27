CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $442,417.95 and $15,366.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $342.28 or 0.00721392 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00030052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00041252 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CBM is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

