Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Cynata Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)’s share price dropped 12.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Cynata Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CYYNF)

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand for human therapeutic use in Australia. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

