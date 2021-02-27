D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $250.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.73. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.