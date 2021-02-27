Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $96.45 and last traded at $97.90. Approximately 2,948,395 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,763,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.43 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.