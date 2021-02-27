Datum Price Tops $0.0018 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Datum has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $93,306.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datum token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datum has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00054263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.19 or 0.00726005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00060071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00040872 BTC.

Datum Profile

Datum (DAT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,397,966,673 tokens. The official website for Datum is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

