Desjardins Raises Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$50.00

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) (TSE:AFN) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$33.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$44.14.

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN.TO) stock opened at C$39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$42.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$734.11 million and a P/E ratio of -13.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.39.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

