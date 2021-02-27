Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €20.03 ($23.56).

DTE opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.97 and a 200-day moving average of €14.75.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

