Dev Protocol Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $5.20 or 0.00011248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $285,571.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000647 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

