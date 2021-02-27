Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Announces Earnings Results

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digital Media Solutions updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Digital Media Solutions stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.18. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Get Digital Media Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Digital Media Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Digital Media Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Media Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Media Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.