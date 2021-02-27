DMM: Governance Achieves Market Cap of $3.93 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0783 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. DMM: Governance has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $636,101.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00057054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.04 or 0.00734839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00059246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00042510 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,513,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,174,121 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

