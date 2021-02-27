Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $370.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DPZ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.39.

Shares of DPZ opened at $346.51 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $275.22 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $377.21 and a 200-day moving average of $391.62.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

