Donoghue Forlines LLC Invests $443,000 in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in ITT by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $82.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $84.42.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 17.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

