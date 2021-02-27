Donoghue Forlines LLC Purchases New Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $658,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRC. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $106.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.86. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

