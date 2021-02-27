Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $46.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

