DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $80.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $62.67 and last traded at $61.53. Approximately 25,903,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 14,988,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.21.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at about $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,315,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.73.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.