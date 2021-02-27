Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,760 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $18,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 5.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.