DZ Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.23 ($68.51).

ETR:1COV opened at €59.96 ($70.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82. Covestro has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €61.60 ($72.47). The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €57.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €47.79.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

