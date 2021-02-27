Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.30. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 1.28-1.30 EPS.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

