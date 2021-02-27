Ecolab Inc. (ECL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 15th

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Ecolab has raised its dividend payment by 24.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of -56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,004 shares of company stock worth $41,798,636. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

