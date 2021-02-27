Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.40

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and traded as low as $38.30. Edgewater Bancorp shares last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 1,800 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18.

Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

