Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) shares traded down 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.58. 2,351,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,654,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 16,119 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. ARP Americas LP increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 296.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 86,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

