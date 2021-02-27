ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €8.60 ($10.12) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ElringKlinger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.80 ($15.06).

ZIL2 stock opened at €13.86 ($16.31) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.56. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €3.42 ($4.02) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $878.17 million and a PE ratio of -37.54.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

