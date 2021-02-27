Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $19,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,560 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares in the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

NYSE:ENB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,333,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,360. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

