Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Announces Earnings Results

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

ENV traded down $15.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.02. 5,146,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51.

Get Envestnet alerts:

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.