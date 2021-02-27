EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Down 7.2% Following Weak Earnings

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.71. Approximately 2,131,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,197,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

