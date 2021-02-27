Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XMMO. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $13,476,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 308,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 73,766 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,371,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,055,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $89.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.