Evedo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.10 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and $2.10 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00057558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.30 or 0.00738606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00029169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006846 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041881 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

