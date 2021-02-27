Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24. Evergy also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.63. 3,489,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,110. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.