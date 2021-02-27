Everipedia Market Capitalization Tops $73.02 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $73.02 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.49 or 0.00488277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00071463 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00079768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081502 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00054618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.96 or 0.00487121 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,213,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,884,112,566 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

