Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.01. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 368,044 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.

In related news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,643 shares of company stock valued at $226,405. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit