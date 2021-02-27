Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.77 and traded as low as $3.01. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 368,044 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $77.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 7.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.
