Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($6.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,731,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,949,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $29.60 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Farfetch from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

