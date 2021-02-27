FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $50.03 on Friday. FibroGen has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

FGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

