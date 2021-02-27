Financial Survey: Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) vs. Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Compugen and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -26.98% -23.28% Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,711.94% -20.29% -18.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Enzon Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $17.80 million 35.86 -$27.34 million ($0.43) -21.70 Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 209.39 -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compugen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Compugen and Enzon Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compugen presently has a consensus target price of $20.71, suggesting a potential upside of 122.02%. Given Compugen’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compugen is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Compugen beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT. Its therapeutic pipeline also includes early-stage immuno-oncology programs focused primarily on myeloid targets. The company has collaboration agreement with Bayer Pharma AG for the research, development, and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for antibody-based therapeutics against the company's immune checkpoint regulators; Bristol-Myers Squibb to evaluate the safety and tolerability of COM701 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in patients with advanced solid tumors; and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine to evaluate novel T cell and myeloid checkpoint targets. It has license agreement with AstraZeneca for the development of bi-specific and multi-specific immuno-oncology antibody products. Compugen Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

