Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.57

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 75.57 ($0.99) and traded as high as GBX 81.90 ($1.07). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 80.70 ($1.05), with a volume of 50,853 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.63. The firm has a market cap of £104.31 million and a PE ratio of -53.33.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.