FinServ Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) Shares Down 9.7%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.85 and last traded at $16.85. 1,213 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 7,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSRVU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 51,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York.

