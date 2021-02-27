Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Stock Price Up 3%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s share price rose 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

About Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

