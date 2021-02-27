First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet lowered shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Solar from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.47.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $81.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29. First Solar has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,307 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 46,927 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $432,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 70,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 546,457 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,055,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

